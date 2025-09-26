Jack Conklin questionable, Mike Hall out for Week 4

The Browns have two players with a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Lions.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) is questionable for the contest. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Friday press conference that Conklin is still day-to-day, though he’s progressing.

Conklin has not played since Cleveland’s Week 1 loss to Cincinnati and was limited in practice throughout the week.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) has been ruled out. While Hall hasn’t played so far this season, he’s been practicing and is on track to be on the field sooner than later.

Everyone else is for Cleveland is set to play against Detroit in Week 4.