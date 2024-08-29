 Skip navigation
Jack Del Rio joins Wisconsin staff as senior advisor to head coach

  
Published August 29, 2024 03:07 PM

Former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio has found a new job.

Per Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Del Rio is joining Wisconsin football’s staff as senior advisor to head coach, Luke Fickell.

Feldman reports Del Rio will assist both offense and defense, generally being a resource for Fickell.

Del Rio last worked for the Commanders as defensive coordinator until he was fired last November.

He was the Jaguars head coach from 2003-2011 and Raiders head coach from 2015-2017, accumulating a 93-94 overall record.