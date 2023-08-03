Jack Jones made abrupt exit from practice, and it doesn’t appear to be injury-related

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones abruptly left practice Thursday, and it is unclear why he departed before the session was finished.

Was Jones ejected from practice or did he leave on his own accord?

Jones did not appear to be injured, according to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, and Jones even returned in full pads some 20 minutes later to watch the rest of practice from the sideline.

Jones was in a contentious rep with receiver Kendrick Bourne during an 11-on-11 drill. The play occurred away from the media, so reporters had a hard time seeing exactly what happened. But no punches were thrown, and it seemed like something of a routine training camp play aside from Jones appearing angry after he rose from the ground.

According to Curran, Jones threw off the gloves defensive backs wear to prevent too much clutching, and began walking away from the field. Teammate Shaun Wade first intervened and tried to slow down Jones before safety Jabrill Peppers reached Jones to put his arm around Jones’ shoulder and walk with him several steps.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino also had a brief chat with Jones before he left for the locker room.

Jones returned a short time later and director of player personnel Matt Groh spoke to him as did cornerback Jalen Mills.

Jones had been the last player to take the practice field, arriving after the team began stretching, according to Curran.

Whatever the reason, Jones early departure is not a good sign. Jones has an Aug. 18 court date for felony gun charges he faces following a June arrest at Logan Airport, which also could result in punishment from the NFL.

Seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden and sixth-rounder Ameer Speed saw more reps after Jones’ departure Thursday.