 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jack Jones pleads not guilty to gun charges

  
Published June 20, 2023 07:49 AM
6Su9DAcSzptm
June 19, 2023 12:50 PM
Mike Florio explains why he believes Bill Belichick's interest in DeAndre Hopkins should pique curiosity around the NFL for the free agent WR.

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to weapons charges Tuesday in an appearance in East Boston Municipal Court, the Boston Globe reports.

His bail, which he previously posted, was set at $30,000. His next court date is Aug. 18.

“All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football,” his lawyer, Rosemary C. Scapicchio, said after the arraignment, via the Globe. “He doesn’t want to be a distraction at all.”

Jones, 25, was ticketed on a flight to Los Angeles when he was arrested Friday at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint after two loaded guns were found in his travel luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Jones was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport; possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day,” Scapicchio said.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round in 2022, and he played 13 games with two interceptions and six passes defensed. He also served a team-imposed, two-game suspension.