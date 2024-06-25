Jacksonville approves $1.4 billion Jaguars’ stadium deal

The Jacksonville City Council approved a deal with the Jaguars on a $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium. The deal needed a majority vote of approval from the 19-member council, and it passed 14-1 with two abstentions.

“The belief and determination of Delores and Wayne Weaver to make the Jacksonville Jaguars a reality more than 30 years ago was reaffirmed today by the leadership of Mayor Donna Deegan, her team and the Jacksonville City Council,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “The message then, and now, should be clear: Never doubt Jacksonville!”

The “stadium of the future” will keep the team in Jacksonville for at least 30 more years.

NFL owners are expected to rubberstamp the agreement in October, with construction scheduled to begin after the 2025 season.

The city will pay $775 million in stadium renovations and $56 million in an altered community benefits agreement, Hanna Holthaus of the Florida Times-Union.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Mayor Deegan said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the partnership with the Jaguars throughout the negotiation process, and to the city council for passing this historic deal. Together, we are turning renderings into reality for the betterment of Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars will play in front of a reduced capacity in 2026 while renovations are ongoing. They are expected to host home games in Gainesville or Orlando in 2027.