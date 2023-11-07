Jacob Eason to work out for Giants

The Giants are taking a look at a possible addition to their quarterback group on Tuesday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Jacob Eason is going to work out for the team. Eason also worked out for the team during the offseason, but didn’t land a deal.

The Giants are in the market for a quarterback because Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor are both out with injuries. Rookie Tommy DeVito has been the No. 2 quarterback the last two weeks and Matt Barkley signed to the practice squad last week.

Eason appeared in one game for the Panthers last season and one game for the Colts in 2021. He was 5-of-10 for 84 yards and two interceptions in those outings.