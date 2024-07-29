 Skip navigation
Jacoby Brissett: I fully expect myself to be the starter as long as I am here

  
Published July 29, 2024 06:45 PM

Jacoby Brissett’s signing by the Patriots was seen as insurance in case whoever they drafted wasn’t ready to play Week 1. That still might be the case after the Patriots used the third overall choice on Drake Maye.

But Brissett isn’t approaching it that way.

Brissett is competing for the job, while at the same time, he’s helping Maye get ready to possibly take his job.

“Two things can be true: Like I can be perfect for the situation, but I’m the perfect guy to start, too,” Brissett told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show. “Don’t take that away from me either. I fully expect myself to be the starter as long as I am here. Whatever happens outside of that, that has nothing to do with me. That doesn’t mean I little myself for somebody else. That just means like hey, I’m not too big for a situation to where I can go out there and perform but also go out there and help my teammates and help lead this team.”

Brissett, 31, has not started a game since 2022 and played only 46 snaps last season. He is 18-30 in his 48 career starts, with 51 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.