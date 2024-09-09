Jacoby Brissett: Jerod Mayo preached that people in this room are what matter

The Patriots were the biggest underdogs in the league in Week One, but they will be one of 16 undefeated teams heading into Week Two.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett said credit for that belongs to head coach Jerod Mayo. Mayo was making his debut as the successor to Bill Belichick in New England and he got the Patriots out to a 13-0 lead and then pushed the right buttons for them to finish off a 16-10 road win that took most of the NFL by surprise.

Brissett said that surprise was not felt in the Patriots locker room because of the belief that Mayo instilled in the team heading into Sunday.

“I don’t think people understand,” Brissett said, via a transcript from the team. “I think it’s like the plan he put in place with us this week, knowing the work that he knows, foresaw for us to get to this point. He was preaching that the people in this room are the ones that matter and that came to fruition.”

Mayo directed all praise to the team’s players when he spoke to reporters after the win, but the win was a big feather in the cap for a new coach trying to prove he’s the right man for the job in New England.