Jacoby Brissett on record-setting day: I’ll take throwing for three yards if we win

  
Published November 16, 2025 09:37 PM

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a monster day on Sunday, but the final score of the game kept him from enjoying it as much as he might have liked.

Brissett set an NFL record by completing 47 passes in Arizona’s 41-22 loss to the 49ers. Brissett compiled a career-high 452 yards on those completions, but said after the game that he would have been happier with modest numbers and a different result for the team.

“Man, I’ll throw for three yards in a win right now,” Brissett said, via the team’s website.

Brissett has played well in his five starts since Kyler Murray’s foot injury, but the Cardinals have lost four of the games. He said that the 3-7 Cardinals still “have the opportunity to wake up” and it will have to happen quickly if there’s going to be more to show for this season than the addition of Brissett’s name to the NFL record book.