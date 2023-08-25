Jadeveon Clowney: I’m physically, mentally ready to play

Jadeveon Clowney signed with the Ravens last week, but he doesn’t think he needs more time to ramp up to playing condition.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the team will be looking for Clowney to contribute on defense right away and Clowney said on Thursday that he feels great after his first few days with his new team. He added that he feels well enough to play in Saturday’s preseason finale if Harbaugh calls his number.

“I’m not the coach. It’s the preseason,” Clowney said, via the team’s website. “I told the coaching staff, it’s up to you. I’m physically ready. I’m mentally ready. Just let me know ahead of time what you’ve got planned for me and I’ll make sure I’m ready for it. They said they’re going to take my time with me, see how it goes. Once the season gets rolling, you never know. Your role changes very quick when you’re playing. I’m available to do just about anything up front. I think they know that. They’ve put me in a lot of situations already, [even though] I just got here. I’m just trying to win on the back end right now. I’ve got a lot left in me. I’m just going to keep showing it.”

Whatever happens this weekend, the Ravens will have plans in mind for Clowney when the Texans — his first NFL team — come for a visit on September 10.