Jadeveon Clowney will visit the Panthers

Free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is in talks with the Panthers.

Clowney has scheduled a visit to Carolina this week, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Clowney was born and raised in South Carolina and played his college football for the Gamecocks, so signing with Carolina would be something of a homecoming for him.

It would also mark the sixth different team Clowney has played for: He went to the Texans with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and played for them for five seasons, then played one season in Seattle, one in Tennessee, two in Cleveland and one in Baltimore.

With the Ravens last season, Clowney tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks, and he added another sack in the playoffs. Clowney is never going to live up to the pre-draft hype in which he was projected as being the next Lawrence Taylor or Reggie White, but he’s had a solid NFL career and has stayed healthy and in good shape. He can make an impact wherever he goes. Perhaps a team that desperately needs an impact player in Carolina.