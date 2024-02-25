Jaelan Phillips making progress in his rehab three months after Achilles tear

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips tore his right Achilles on Nov. 24. On Saturday, he was walking in tennis shoes at Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the team’s annual marquee charity initiative which raises funds for cancer research.

“Check me out, man. No boot. No scooter,” Phillips told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Phillips’ season ended on a non-contact play in a game against the Jets, and he underwent surgery not long afterward.

Phillips said he was uncertain whether he was ahead of schedule.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what the schedule is,” Phillips said. “All I know is I feel strong; I feel great. Just been attacking rehab. It’s been awesome so far. “

Phillips said he has leaned on his belief that God has a bigger plan for him after he missed the final seven games, including the postseason loss to the Chiefs.

His goal is to be back for the season opener.

“Definitely different,” Phillips said of his offseason. “It’s something that’s kind of new to me, because I’ve never had a lower extremity like that, long term at least. So, it’s been cool. It’s been a new experience. Just learning my body and figuring out what to do, what’s best for me. It’s been great.

“Honestly, I haven’t had any bad days throughout this whole process. Since surgery, I’ve been locked in and just motivated to get back for the season.”

Phillips totaled 6.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and an interception in eight games. He played every game in his first two seasons.