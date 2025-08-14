Jaguars activate DT Maason Smith

Defensive tackle Maason Smith is set to start practicing with the Jaguars.

Smith was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury and the Jaguars announced that he has been activated on Thursday.

Smith was a second-round pick last season and started five of the 11 games he played for Jacksonville. He had 17 tackles, three sacks, and three passes defensed during his rookie season.

The Jaguars have Smith listed as a second-string defensive tackle on their depth chart. Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are the first-teamers while Jordan Jefferson, Tyler Lacy, James Carpenter, Keivie Rose, and Eli Mostaert are also on hand.