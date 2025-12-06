 Skip navigation
Jaguars activate S Eric Murray

  
Published December 6, 2025 04:45 PM

Safety Eric Murray is back on the active roster in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced that they have activated Murray from injured reserve on Sunday. Murray has missed the last five games due to a neck injury.

Murray started the first seven games of the season. He had 33 tackles, one interception, four passes defensed, and a quarterback hit in those appearances.

Running back Cody Schrader was waived to make room for Murray on the active roster.

The Jags also announced that they have elevated defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and wide receiver Austin Trammell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Colts.