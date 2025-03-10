Jaguars agree to terms with TE Johnny Mundt

The Jaguars parted ways with Evan Engram recently and they are adding a new tight end in free agency.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms on a contract with Johnny Mundt. It is a two-year deal worth $5.5 million.

Mundt spent the last three seasons with the Vikings. Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski was on the Minnesota staff all three of those years and his presence in Jacksonville might have helped pave the way for Monday’s agreement.

Mundt appeared in every game the Vikings played during his tenure and caught 55 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Minnesota.