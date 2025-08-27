 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce Tim Patrick trade, waive WR Austin Trammell

  
Published August 27, 2025 10:10 AM

The Jaguars have confirmed Wednesday morning’s reports that they agreed to trade for wide receiver Tim Patrick.

Patrick will go to Jacksonville and the Jags will send a 2026 sixth-round pick back to the Lions. The deal will become official once Patrick passes a physical.

The Jaguars have opened a roster spot for Patrick while waiting for that physical to take place. They announced that they have waived wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Trammell spent last season on the team’s practice squad. He appeared in one game and had two catches for 40 yards. He also had six catches for 42 yards in 22 games for the Rams and he appeared in two games for the Falcons.

Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington are the Jaguars’ other wideouts.