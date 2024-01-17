Jaguars are expected to interview Ryan Nielsen for defensive coordinator

The Jaguars are expected to add Ryan Nielsen to their list of defensive coordinator candidates.

Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports that Nielsen is expected to interview with the team. Nielsen served as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Falcons in 2023.

According to other reports, the Falcons initially blocked Nielsen from interviewing for lateral moves but are now allowing him to pursue other positions. That suggests that the team has not heard much interest in retaining Nielsen from the head coaching candidates that they have interviewed.

Nielsen was with the Saints from 2017-2022 and had assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator titles to go with his defensive line responsibilities.