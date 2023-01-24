Jaguars-Chiefs racks up huge numbers

The divisional round got started with its biggest opening audience in eight years.

NBC has announced that Saturday’s Jaguars-Chiefs game had a total audience of 34.1 million across all platforms.

Of that amount, more than two million watched on digital platforms, a non-Super Bowl record.

It’s the biggest audience for the first game of the round of eight since the 2014 postseason, which featured a game between the Ravens and Patriots. New England won, 35-31. Final numbers could push the Jags-Chiefs audience even larger, potentially making it the biggest divisional round opener since the Ravens beat the Broncos in double overtime, 38-35.

The audience peaked at 37.1 million in the final minutes of the contest.

As the audience continues to fracture and spread, the NFL continues to remind everyone that nothing brings a huge audience together at the same time like pro football.