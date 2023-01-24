 Skip navigation
Top News

Jaguars-Chiefs racks up huge numbers

  
Published January 24, 2023 04:36 AM
January 24, 2023 07:53 AM
Patrick Mahomes has made it clear to Andy Reid that he intends to play in the AFC Championship, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how it’ll impact the QB’s play.

The divisional round got started with its biggest opening audience in eight years.

NBC has announced that Saturday’s Jaguars-Chiefs game had a total audience of 34.1 million across all platforms.

Of that amount, more than two million watched on digital platforms, a non-Super Bowl record.

It’s the biggest audience for the first game of the round of eight since the 2014 postseason, which featured a game between the Ravens and Patriots. New England won, 35-31. Final numbers could push the Jags-Chiefs audience even larger, potentially making it the biggest divisional round opener since the Ravens beat the Broncos in double overtime, 38-35.

The audience peaked at 37.1 million in the final minutes of the contest.

As the audience continues to fracture and spread, the NFL continues to remind everyone that nothing brings a huge audience together at the same time like pro football.