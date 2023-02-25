 Skip navigation
Jaguars create cap space by restructuring Foye Oluokun’s contract

  
Published February 25, 2023 05:12 AM
The Jaguars signed linebacker Foye Oluokun as a free agent last year and they’re reworking his contract for cap space this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have opened up $10.336 million in room by restructuring his deal. Oluokun’s contract had a base salary of $14 million for this season and he’s set to have a base salary of $13 million in 2024.

Oluokun led the NFL in tackles for the second straight year during his first season with the Jaguars. He racked up 184 of them and added two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries while starting all 17 regular season games.

He also started both of Jacksonville’s playoff games and compiled 27 tackles in those appearances.