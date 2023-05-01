 Skip navigation
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Jaguars decline K’Lavon Chaisson’s fifth-year option

  
Published May 1, 2023 10:39 AM

The Jaguars have declined the fifth-year option on K’Lavon Chaisson’s rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The fifth-year option for Chaisson was a fully guaranteed $12.141 million for 2024. He now is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The team made Chaisson the 20th overall selection in 2020, but he has only one sack in each of his first three seasons in Jacksonville.

Chaisson, 23, had a rotational role last season, playing 109 defensive snaps and 108 on special teams. He missed eight games with injuries.

Coach Doug Pederson said over draft weekend he is expecting Chaisson to “take a step.”

The Jaguars also drafted cornerback C.J. Henderson in the first round in 2020. They traded him to the Panthers early in the 2021 season, and Carolina has declined Henderson’s fifth-year option.