Jaguars dominating Panthers, lead 20-3 at halftime

The Panthers and Jaguars were delayed by weather for 1 hour and 16 minutes in the first half. It didn’t stop the Jaguars’ momentum, and it didn’t help get the Panthers offense rolling.

Travis Etienne has 99 rushing yards, including 71 on one run, to lead the Jaguars to a 20-3 halftime lead over the Panthers.

The Jaguars have outgained the Panthers 262 to 122 in a lopsided game.

The Panthers’ only scoring drive came on a 13-play, 41-yard first possession that ended with a 48-yard Ryan Fitzgerald field goal.

Bryce Young is 7-of-15 for 47 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a 7-yard rush on third down with the Panthers in field-goal range in the final minute of the first half.

Young has rushed for 32 yards on three carries, and Chuba Hubbard has 43 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Jaguars scored their touchdowns on Hunter Long’s 6-yard reception from Trevor Lawrence and on Brian Thomas’ 9-yard run. Cam Little has kicked field goals of 35 and 47 yards.

Lawrence is 14-of-19 for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars have had six different rushers and seven different receivers.

Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, is playing exclusively on offense and has four catches for 22 yards.