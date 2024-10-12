Jaguars elevate LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad

The Jaguars elevated linebacker Tanner Muse from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bears, the team announced.

It is Muse’s third and final elevation of the season.

In two games, he has played 41 special teams tackles but none on defense and has one tackle.

The Raiders made Muse a third-round pick in 2020 out of Clemson. He lasted one season with the Raiders before joining the Seahawks for two seasons, bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad.

The Steelers signed him in 2023 but waived him out of the preseason, and the Chargers claimed him.

He joined the Jaguars in July.