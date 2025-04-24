Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. now favored to go No. 6 overall in 2025 NFL draft

A late shift in the betting odds suggests that Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could be the Raiders’ pick tonight with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Both DraftKings and FanDuel now have Banks as the betting favorite to go off the board at No. 6, where the Raiders are picking.

For most of the pre-draft process, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was favored to go to the Raiders. But Jeanty is now favored to go to the Jaguars at No. 5, which means the Raiders would need to turn their attention elsewhere.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Banks won both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Trophy as the best lineman in college football last season and started at left tackle for the Longhorns for three seasons. The Raiders may see him as a player who can step in right away as a starter in the NFL.