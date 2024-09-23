 Skip navigation
Jaguars elevate TE Josiah Deguara, CB Christian Braswell for Monday night

  
Published September 23, 2024 03:35 PM

The Jaguars have elevated tight end Josiah Deguara and cornerback Christian Braswell to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced today.

Deguara has not played yet this season.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Packers in 2020. Deguara has appeared in 50 games in four seasons with the Packers and has totaled 47 receptions for 436 yards and two touchdowns.

Deguara joined the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in March, and in August, he signed with the team’s practice squad after being cut from the 53-player roster.

Braswell appeared in last week’s game against the Browns, seeing action on special teams.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2023. He played three games before spending the remainder of the season on injured reserve.