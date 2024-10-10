 Skip navigation
Jaguars flight to London “slightly” delayed by effects of Hurricane Milton

  
Published October 10, 2024 10:10 AM

The Jaguars will be arriving in London a little later than originally scheduled.

Per TheAthletic.com, the team confirmed that its flight to London to play the Bears this weekend has been “slightly” delayed by the effects of Hurricane Milton.

With the Jaguars playing across the pond every year, the club typically travels on Thursday night for a Friday morning arrival. But after the storm impacted much of Florida, the team is expecting to arrive later on Friday than initially planned.

The Jaguars also rescheduled a news conference for Friday at the team hotel for Saturday.

“Obviously, when we find out that we’re playing in London and things like that, we put the kind of the wheel, the ball in motion, so to speak, months in advance of this week,” head coach Doug Pederson said in his Wednesday press conference. “So, a lot of things were already in place as far as travel and whatnot. But obviously, now with this storm coming in, it’s not going to affect us much today, but it could affect just some timing tomorrow trying to get out.

“But it looks good. It looks promising anyway for our window to get out of here sort of on time with not too many delays or hiccups in the next 24 hours or so.”

The Jaguars will play the Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.