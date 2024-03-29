Jaguars, Foye Oluokun agree to new four-year contract

One of the NFL’s most productive tacklers has earned himself a new deal.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun has agreed to a new four-year contract that will keep him tied to the team through 2027, according to multiple reports.

The initial reported numbers indicate Oluokun’s deal is worth $45 million with $22.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Oluokun had one year left on the three-year contract he signed with the Jaguars in the 2022 offseason, but it has been replaced.

Oluokun has started every game for Jacksonville in each of the last two years. He led the NFL in solo tackles in both seasons. He played every defensive snap for Jacksonville in 2023, finishing the season with 173 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, six passes defensed, and an interception.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Oluokun spent his first four seasons with the Falcons. He became a full-time starter in 2020 and in 2021 led the NFL in total tackles.

In 98 career games with 75 starts, Oluokun has registered 32 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, 22 passes defensed, six interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles.