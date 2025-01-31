Jaguars hire Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator

New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has hired his most important assistant.

The Jaguars have announced that Anthony Campanile is their new defensive coordinator. With Coen calling the offensive plays, Campanile will call the defense.

The 42-year-old Campanile spent last season as the Packers’ linebackers coach and run game coordinator and was linebackers coach for the Dolphins before that. He has also been on the coaching staffs at Michigan, Boston College and Rutgers.

Coming off a 4-13 season, the Jaguars need to make a major overhaul on both sides of the ball. Coen has made clear that his top priority is building an offense around Trevor Lawrence, and Campanile will get to work on building the Jaguars’ defense.