Jaguars lead 49ers 17-6 at halftime

The 49ers have two turnovers. The Jaguars converted both into touchdowns.

That’s the difference thus far as Jacksonville leads 17-6 at halftime.

Luke Farrell lost a fumble on the 49ers’ second possession, and Andrew Wingard recovered at the San Francisco 48. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne scored on the next play, going 48 yards to the end zone.

The 49ers drove to the Jacksonville 37 on their next drive before Devin Lloyd picked Brock Purdy at the Jacksonville 21. The Jaguars were in the end zone 13 plays later on a 4-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to tight end Hunter Long.

The Jaguars have outgained the 49ers 231 to 185.

Lawrence is 15-of-20 for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Etienne has run for 77 yards on eight carries. Brian Thomas has four catches for 40 yards.

Purdy, in his first game since the season opener after a toe injury sidelined him, went 11-of-21 for 135 yards and an interception. Ricky Pearsall has four catches for 46 yards, and Christian McCaffrey has run for 31 yards on 10 carries.

San Francisco settled for a red-zone field goal by Eddy Pineiro early, and Jaguars kicker Cam Little kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the half after a 54-yard kickoff return by Bhayshul Tuten.