Jaguars open new practice facility

  
Published July 19, 2023 09:22 AM

The Jaguars’ new practice facility is ready for training camp.

The team held a formal ribbon cutting for the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday. The new facility includes three practice fields, medical facilities, training spaces, and team offices and it will host the team’s training camp when it starts next week.

“Jacksonville is rising,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said, via the team’s website. “Our football team has great promise, and downtown Jacksonville is beginning to fulfill its potential. The Miller Electric Center is emblematic of all this and more. This makes it absolutely a great day for Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars are also planning to upgrade their new stadium in Jacksonville in the coming years, so the practice facility won’t be the only shiny new addition to the landscape in Jacksonville.