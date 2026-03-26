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Ravens visited with D.J. Reader

  
Published March 26, 2026 04:44 PM

Veteran defensive lineman D.J. Reader could find a job in Baltimore.

The NFL’s transaction report for Thursday shows that Reader visited with the Ravens. It’s the first reported visit of the month for Reader, who was No. 40 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Reader started every game for the Lions last season and finished the year with 28 tackles. He also played 15 games for the Lions in 2024 and previously appeared in 105 games for the Bengals and Texans.

Reader has 328 tackles, 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over all of those stops.

The Ravens saw Dre’Mont Jones sign with the Patriots after free agency opened this month. Brent Urban and Taven Bryan remain free agents after playing for the team last season.