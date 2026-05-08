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Jets sign David Bailey, D’Angelo Ponds

  
Published May 8, 2026 12:31 PM

The Jets have signed the second overall pick of the draft.

They announced that edge rusher David Bailey agreed to his rookie deal on Friday. Bailey will make $54.6 million over the four years of the pact and the Jets will hold an option for a fifth season.

Second-round pick D’Angelo Ponds has also signed with the team. The former Indiana cornerback has a four-year deal with the AFC East club.

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq signed with the Jets on Thursday, which leaves wide receiver Omar Cooper as their only unsigned first-round pick. Fourth-round defensive tackle Darrell Jackson is the only other unsigned member of their draft class.