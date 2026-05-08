Jets sign David Bailey, D’Angelo Ponds

The Jets have signed the second overall pick of the draft.

They announced that edge rusher David Bailey agreed to his rookie deal on Friday. Bailey will make $54.6 million over the four years of the pact and the Jets will hold an option for a fifth season.

Second-round pick D’Angelo Ponds has also signed with the team. The former Indiana cornerback has a four-year deal with the AFC East club.

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq signed with the Jets on Thursday, which leaves wide receiver Omar Cooper as their only unsigned first-round pick. Fourth-round defensive tackle Darrell Jackson is the only other unsigned member of their draft class.