Jaguars place Tyson Campbell on IR, sign Tre Flowers to active roster

  
Published September 12, 2024 11:17 AM

Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said cornerback Tyson Campbell would miss some time with a hamstring injury. Now, we know it’ll be at least four weeks.

Jacksonville has placed Campbell on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

In 11 games last season, he recorded five passes defensed with an interception and a forced fumble.

As a corresponding move, the Jaguars have signed cornerback Tre Flowers to the active roster from their practice squad. In 17 games for Atlanta last season, he tallied 21 total tackles with two passes defensed. A fifth-round pick in 2018, Flowers has four interceptions in 90 career games.

Jacksonville also signed safety Andre Chachere to the practice squad.