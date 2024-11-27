 Skip navigation
Jaguars plan for Trevor Lawrence to get “bulk” of first-team work in practice

  
Published November 27, 2024 11:28 AM

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has missed the last two games with a left shoulder injury, but things appear to be trending in the direction of a return to action on Wednesday.

Lawrence practiced when the team returned from their bye week on Monday and head coach Doug Pederson said that session went well at his press conference on Wednesday. Pederson also said that Lawrence is set to do more during the team’s next practice.

“It’s encouraging,” Pederson said. “We’ll get through today obviously. I’m not going to commit, but it was a good start to the week. We’ll see how he handles much more of a workload today.”

Pederson said that the team will still get Mac Jones some work with the starters, but that the plan is for Lawrence to do the “bulk” of the work. If that goes off without a hitch, he’ll likely be doing all of it against the Texans this Sunday.