Jaguars plan to play starters in preseason finale

The Jaguars won’t wait until Week One to put quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the team’s other starters back on the field.

Lawrence and other first-string players did not play against the Lions over the weekend, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that the plan is for them to return to action against the Dolphins this Saturday. Pederson said “you can’t substitute game reps” and this will be the last chance for the team to get them before they face the Colts on September 10.

“I’m still in the same mindset,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “I can’t really worry too much about who gets hurt and this and that. If I do, then people get hurt. I just think you practice and play just like you’re getting ready for a regular-season game and our starters need some time together on the field. They’ll get that opportunity this week, and I’ll monitor it. I’ll be on top of that too, so if I need to pull them out, I’ll pull them out. Right now, it’s still full steam ahead.”

One area of concern on the injury front is the offensive line. Right tackle Anton Harrison, a first-round pick this April, and reserve tackle Josh Wells didn’t play against Detroit while guards Cooper Hodges and Chandler Brewer were injured during the game against Detroit.

Being thin up front isn’t causing Pederson to veer from his plans for the preseason finale.