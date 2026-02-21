Jaguars re-sign CB Keith Taylor

Cornerback Keith Taylor made his Jaguars debut in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills last month and he’ll have a chance to make more of a contribution during the 2026 season.

The Jaguars announced that they have re-signed Taylor. The team did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Jacksonville signed Taylor off of the Falcons’ practice squad in late December. He played three special teams snaps against Buffalo.

Taylor had six tackles in two regular season appearances for the Falcons. He had five tackles in 11 games for the Chiefs in 2024. He was a 2021 fifth-round pick in Carolina and had 67 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 34 games for the Panthers.