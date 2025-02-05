Jaguars request to interview 49ers executive Josh Williams

The Jaguars have requested to interview 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for their vacant General Manager opening, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He just completed his 14th season with the 49ers, his first in his current role. Williams previously served as a national scout (2022-23), area scout (2017-21) and national football scouting representative (2016).

Williams joined the 49ers in 2011 as a scouting assistant before working his way up.

The Jaguars also have requested Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham and Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown. Bucs assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg declined an interview request.

The Jaguars are seeking to replace General Manager Trent Baalke, who they fired Jan. 22.