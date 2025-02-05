 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars request to interview 49ers executive Josh Williams

  
Published February 4, 2025 10:14 PM

The Jaguars have requested to interview 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for their vacant General Manager opening, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He just completed his 14th season with the 49ers, his first in his current role. Williams previously served as a national scout (2022-23), area scout (2017-21) and national football scouting representative (2016).

Williams joined the 49ers in 2011 as a scouting assistant before working his way up.

The Jaguars also have requested Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham and Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown. Bucs assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg declined an interview request.

The Jaguars are seeking to replace General Manager Trent Baalke, who they fired Jan. 22.