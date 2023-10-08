Jaguars score first, lead Bills in London

The Jaguars are off to a strong early start today in London, midway through an injury-filled first quarter.

Jacksonville has taken an 8-0 lead on a sensational leaping grab from Zay Jones in the end zone. Trevor Lawrence threw a high pass as he was pressured, and Jones went up and got it. A roughing the passer penalty on the touchdown pass moved the conversion attempt half the distance to the goal line and he Jaguars decided to go for two from the 1-yard line. Travis Etienne ran it into the end zone for the two.

That roughing the passer was one of two big penalties on Ed Oliver on the drive; he also was flagged for illegal hands to the face.

The early portion of the game has seen several players limp off with injuries. Buffalo’s Matt Milano and Kingsley Jonathan both had to be helped off, as did Jacksonville’s Walker Little. Milano has already been ruled out with a knee injury.

The Bills will now try to bounce back after their defense dug them an early hole.