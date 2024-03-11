Jaguars set to sign Gabe Davis

After four years in Buffalo, wide receiver Gabe Davis is moving on.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davis has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars. That likely means Calvin Ridley will be moving on to a new team after spending the 2023 season in Jacksonville.

Davis was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Bills and he played a significant role in their offense throughout his time with the team. Davis started every game last season and caught 45 passes for all 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns over his entire time with the AFC East club and added six more touchdowns in the postseason.

Assuming Ridley is moving on, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones will join Davis at the top of the wide receiver depth chart for the Jags.

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. ET: Multiple reports indicate it is a three-year, $39 million deal that can be worth as much as $50 million with incentives.