Jaguars sign CB Levi Wallace, cut CB Aydan White

  
Published August 3, 2025 07:16 AM

Veteran cornerback Levi Wallace is heading to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have announced that they signed Wallace and released cornerback Aydan White to make room for Wallace on the roster.

The 30-year-old Wallace will provide veteran experience in the Jaguars’ secondary. He has played in 96 games with 72 starts in his NFL career, including 13 games and two starts for the Broncos last season. Wallace signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018 and became a starter as a rookie, and for three more years after that. He then spent two years with the Steelers before heading to Denver last year.

White signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State in April.