 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parry_240513.jpg
Analyst John Parry takes job with unnamed team
nbc_pft_draft_240513.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams we want in most primetime games
nbc_pft_arnold_240513.jpg
Arnold embracing Lions ‘kneecap-biting’ mentality

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parry_240513.jpg
Analyst John Parry takes job with unnamed team
nbc_pft_draft_240513.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams we want in most primetime games
nbc_pft_arnold_240513.jpg
Arnold embracing Lions ‘kneecap-biting’ mentality

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars sign fourth-round pick Javon Foster

  
Published May 13, 2024 10:07 AM

The Jaguars have signed another one of their 2024 draft picks.

Fourth-round offensive tackle Javon Foster has put pen to paper on his rookie deal, Jacksonville announced on Monday.

Foster played his college ball at Mizzou, where he was a second-team All-SEC honoree in 2022 and a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2023.

Jacksonville has also previously announced the signings of fifth-round cornerback Deantre Prince, sixth-round kicker Cam Little, fifth-round running back Kellan Robinson, and third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones.