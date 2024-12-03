 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign QB John Wolford to practice squad

  
Published December 3, 2024 02:36 PM

Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol and the Jaguars have added a quarterback to the practice squad to flesh out their current options at the position.

The team announced the signing of John Wolford on Tuesday. They also signed punter Matt Haack and long snapper Tucker Addington and released defensive end Joe Gaziano, cornerback Tyler Hall, and offensive lineman Jerome Carvin.

Wolford was released by the Buccaneers at the end of the summer and has been out of the league since being cut. He appeared in seven games and made four starts while playing for the Rams in 2020 through 2022. He was 61-of-104 for 626 yards, a touchdown, and five interceptions in those games.

Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard join Lawrence on the active roster.