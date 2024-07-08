 Skip navigation
Jaguars think Tank Bigsby has better understanding of offense heading into second season

  
Published July 8, 2024 04:54 PM

The Jaguars didn’t get much out of running back Tank Bigsby during his rookie season, but they’re hopeful the 2023 third-round pick will be a bigger contributor in his second NFL campaign.

Bigsby ran 50 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns while playing 141 offensive snaps last year. Bigsby’s role was cut down for most of the second half and Jaguars running backs coach Jerry Mack said he thought the rookie’s struggles early sapped him of his confidence.

Mack said he saw “a revitalized type of attitude” from Bigsby this offseason and believes that the back had a chance to “see exactly what this league is all about” while watching lead back Travis Etienne.

“Just a refocus. I think he understood last year, being new to the National Football League, everything was extremely fast for him,” Mack said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. “I think now things are starting to slow down for him. He understands his role in this offense. He’s understanding the ins and outs of the offense a lot better as well.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this offseason that he thinks Etienne can be more productive with less wear and tear. A better Bigsby will make it easier for the Jaguars to follow through on any plan to cut Etienne’s workload.