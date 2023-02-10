 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars to hire Chad Hall as wide receivers coach

  
Published February 10, 2023 04:46 AM
nbc_bfa_scoutingcombine_230209
February 9, 2023 04:21 PM
Jim Trotter joins the show live from Arizona to talk about the debate happening in league circles around the NFL Scouting Combine and whether it still serves a purpose for draft prospects.

The Jaguars have found a new wide receivers coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring Chad Hall as their new position coach. Chris Jackson left the Jags after the end of their season in order to join the staff at the University of Texas.

Hall was the Bills’ wide receivers coach for the last four seasons and he reportedly interviewed with the Ravens as part of their still-active search for an offensive coordinator. He had a brief stint with the Jaguars in 2014 at the end of his four-plus years as a wide receiver in the league.

Assuming he is reinstated from his suspension for gambling on NFL games, the Jaguars will add Calvin Ridley to their wide receiver group in 2023. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are set to return while Marvin Jones is an impending free agent.