Jaguars to release S Daniel Thomas

The Jaguars are set to release one of the longest-tenured members of the team on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will release safety Daniel Thomas as they make their way to the 53-player limit. Thomas joined the team as a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Thomas has seen most of his action in Jacksonville on special teams and has almost exclusively played that role over the last three seasons. He has 71 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 71 regular season games.

The Jaguars and the rest of the league’s teams need to make all of their roster moves by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.