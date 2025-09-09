 Skip navigation
Jaguars trade RB Tank Bigsby to the Eagles

  
Published September 8, 2025 08:27 PM

The Eagles are always ready to make a deal. After the first Sunday of the regular season, they have.

Via multiple reports, the Jaguars have shipped running back Tank Bigsby to Philly. The two teams exchanged fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2026.

A third-round pick in 2023, Bigsby seemed in 2024 to be surging past former first-rounder Travis Etienne. Bigsby finished the year with 766 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Etienne had 558 rushing yards last season.

That definitely changed on Sunday. Bigsby had five carries for 12 yards. Etienne 16 for 143 yards.

In Philly, Bigsby joins a depth chart led by Saquon Barkley. Behind him are Will Shipley and veteran A.J. Dillon. It remains to be seen where Bigsby fits.