Jaguars use four 49ers turnovers for 26-21 win

  
Travis Etienne ran for 124 yards and the Jaguars defense forced four San Francisco turnovers in a 26-21 win.

Both teams are 3-1.

The Jaguars scored 17 points off the first three turnovers, and the fourth one ended any drama.

Jaguars kicker Cam Little missed a 47-yard field goal wide right with 3:32 left to keep it a one-score game. Little made 26- and 44-yard field goals earlier in the game.

The Jaguars defense rescued Little from possibly being the goat. Two plays after Little’s miss, Arik Armstead had a strip sack of Brock Purdy, and Foyesade Oluokun recovered at the San Francisco 47 with 2:47 left. Jacksonville ran out the clock with one first down.

It was one of three turnovers by Purdy, who also threw two interceptions to Devin Lloyd.

The 49ers outgained the Jaguars 389 to 325 but couldn’t get out of their own way.

Purdy, who was playing for the first time since the season opener when he injured a toe, was 22-of-38 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey had six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown and 17 carries for 49 yards.

Etienne had a 100-yard game on 19 carries and scored a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence was 21-of-31 for 174 yards and a touchdown. Brian Thomas had five catches for 49 yards and Travis Hunter caught three for 42.