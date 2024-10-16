Jaguars waiting on league to reinstate Tashaun Gipson

The Jaguars signed safety Tashaun Gipson in August with the knowledge that he would miss the first six games of the regular season, but Gipson’s return to active duty has not proceeded as expected.

Gipson was suspended six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and the Jaguars played their sixth game of the year last Sunday. Gipson has not been reinstated yet, however, and head coach Doug Pederson didn’t have an answer for when Gipson might be cleared to return to action.

“It’s a league thing, honestly,” Pederson said in a Wednesday press conference. “He’s still on the commissioner’s suspended list, we’re waiting on the league.”

Gipson is in his second stint with the Jaguars and he returned to Jacksonville after spending the last two seasons with the 49ers. At 1-5, the Jags could use all the help they can get but it remains unclear when Gipson will be part of the equation.