Jahan Dotson: It’s my breakout year

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson feels like he’s being overlooked heading into his second season.

Dotson missed five games after being drafted in the first round last year, but still caught seven touchdowns and tied Packers wideout Christian Watson for the most among rookie receivers. That production is part of the reason why Dotson said on The 2nd Wind podcast that he takes it personally when people don’t mention his name when talking about players on the verge of breakout seasons.

“This year I feel like I gotta come crazy,” Dotson said. “It’s my breakout year , it’s what I’ve working hard for. I gotta make ‘em feel me.”

Dotson will be playing alongside Terry McLaurin again this season and said he feels the duo is “right at the top” of the list of the best ones in the NFL. If he breaks out as he expects, he will likely have some company on that corner come the end of the year.