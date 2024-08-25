Jahan Dotson: Trade was a shock, but got goosebumps being in stadium Saturday

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson didn’t play in the Eagles’ third preseason game on Saturday, but he enjoyed his first taste of life with his new team.

Dotson arrived in a trade with the Commanders on Thursday and watched his teammates take on the Vikings from the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. The Pennsylvania native and Penn State alum said the experience helped him get past his initial surprise at being dealt by the team that drafted him in the first round in 2022.

“Yeah, you know, it was a shock just because all I know in the NFL is the Washington Commanders,” Dotson said, via a transcript from the team. “At the end of the day, it’s a business and I understand that very much so. It all happens so fast, and you don’t kind of get to react to it, but you know, I would say being out here today and being on the field and kind of taking the field and taking it all in a little bit, you know, I’m very excited. It got me like, I got goosebumps, leaving the field today, just because Philly growing up only an hour, hour and a half away from here, you understand the passion. You understand how much people care about the Eagles. Seeing the fans go crazy, literally after a third preseason game, it was exciting. It got me a little excited to be here.”

Dotson said he’s never “been on a team with this much talent” and that he’s working hard on getting the offense down well enough to become a contributor as soon as possible. That will make for a busy couple of weeks before the Eagles hit the field in Brazil to face the Packers, but the payoff for the cram sessions could be big for all involved.