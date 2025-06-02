 Skip navigation
Jahlani Tavai exits practice early with apparent leg injury

  
Published June 2, 2025 02:07 PM

The Patriots may have a significant injury concern with one of their key defenders.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN, linebacker Jahlani Tavai had to exit practice early after going down during 11-on-11 drills.

Reiss notes Patriots teammates kneeled around Tavai as the linebacker was down for an extended period of time. Safety Jabrill Peppers eventually helped Tavai off the field, with Tavai putting limited pressure on his right leg.

A Lions second-round pick in 2019, Tavai has been with the Patriots since 2021. He appeared in all 17 games for New England in each of the last three season’s starting 16 games apiece in 2023 and 2024.

Last year, Tavai recorded 115 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, a sack, and five passes defensed.